INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

11-12-19-33-36

Estimated jackpot: $174,500

Cash4Life

08-18-43-52-59, Cash Ball: 4

Lotto Plus

01-13-14-32-42-43

Quick Draw Midday

02-06-09-13-15-20-37-43-44-45-46-49-51-53-55-56-61-66-67-71, BE: 67

Daily Three-Midday

7-6-7, SB: 1

Daily Three-Evening

8-4-3, SB: 8

Daily Four-Midday

1-8-8-2, SB: 1

Daily Four-Evening

7-4-7-1, SB: 8

Quick Draw Evening

03-09-10-12-15-27-29-34-39-40-43-49-54-56-64-65-69-70-78-80, BE: 12

Hoosier Lotto

06-11-30-35-43-44

Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $215 million

Powerball

13-16-33-58-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $51 million

Sunday's results will appear in Tuesday's edition.

