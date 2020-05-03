INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
11-12-19-33-36
Estimated jackpot: $174,500
Cash4Life
08-18-43-52-59, Cash Ball: 4
Lotto Plus
01-13-14-32-42-43
Quick Draw Midday
02-06-09-13-15-20-37-43-44-45-46-49-51-53-55-56-61-66-67-71, BE: 67
Daily Three-Midday
7-6-7, SB: 1
Daily Three-Evening
8-4-3, SB: 8
Daily Four-Midday
1-8-8-2, SB: 1
Daily Four-Evening
7-4-7-1, SB: 8
Quick Draw Evening
03-09-10-12-15-27-29-34-39-40-43-49-54-56-64-65-69-70-78-80, BE: 12
Hoosier Lotto
06-11-30-35-43-44
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $215 million
Powerball
13-16-33-58-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $51 million
Sunday's results will appear in Tuesday's edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.