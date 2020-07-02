INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Cash 5: 10-20-21-23-43; Estimated jackpot: $85,000

Cash4Life: 21-31-34-38-47, Cash Ball: 1

Lotto Plus: 10-19-21-38-40-45

Quick Draw Midday: 01-09-11-12-18-20-26-35-39-41-42-43-49-50-54-70-71-73-79-80, BE: 79

Daily Three-Midday: 7-3-1, SB:

Daily Three-Evening: 0-5-8, SB: 2

Daily Four-Midday: 8-1-9-5, SB:

Daily Four-Evening: 2-7-8-9, SB: 2

Quick Draw Evening: 06-08-09-10-11-17-23-24-28-33-35-42-44-49-56-63-64-70-72-80, BE: 11

Hoosier Lotto: 11-13-17-21-26-38; Estimated jackpot: $3.2 million

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $62 million

Powerball: 15-28-52-53-63, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4; Estimated jackpot: $51 million

Tags

Recommended for you