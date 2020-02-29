INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 5

03-05-08-34-45

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Cash4Life

10-24-27-59-60, Cash Ball: 2

Quick Draw Midday

01-02-09-13-14-19-32-34-37-40-42-47-53-54-56-59-66-67-77-80, BE: 54

Daily Three-Midday

1-8-2, SB: 9

Daily Three-Evening

6-6-8, SB: 8

Daily Four-Midday

2-6-4-7, SB: 9

Daily Four-Evening

2-7-8-9, SB: 8

Quick Draw Evening

01-02-05-08-11-12-13-14-16-29-32-35-38-42-62-63-67-68-70-78, BE: 2

Mega Millions

02-03-14-41-64, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

Saturday's results will appear in Monday's edition. 

