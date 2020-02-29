INDIANAPOLIS — These Indiana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 5
03-05-08-34-45
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Cash4Life
10-24-27-59-60, Cash Ball: 2
Quick Draw Midday
01-02-09-13-14-19-32-34-37-40-42-47-53-54-56-59-66-67-77-80, BE: 54
Daily Three-Midday
1-8-2, SB: 9
Daily Three-Evening
6-6-8, SB: 8
Daily Four-Midday
2-6-4-7, SB: 9
Daily Four-Evening
2-7-8-9, SB: 8
Quick Draw Evening
01-02-05-08-11-12-13-14-16-29-32-35-38-42-62-63-67-68-70-78, BE: 2
Mega Millions
02-03-14-41-64, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Saturday's results will appear in Monday's edition.
