INDIANAPOLIS — Fifteen years ago, a controversial report urged the elimination of Indiana’s township government system by moving its services to county agencies.
The efforts to do so, which have met with mixed results, are once again heating up in the Indiana General Assembly though with lesser urgency than in previous legislatures.
This session, five bills have been introduced that could reform township government, which is often promoted as being convenient and the system of government closest to Hoosiers.
Most trustees and boards in Indiana’s 1,005 townships provide poor relief, cemetery maintenance and rural fire protection, among other services.
One remedy given over the years to streamlining government is the ability for townships to merge with others and unify their services. Last year, three neighboring townships in Johnson County merged into one, heralded as the first such action in the state.
Perhaps one effort receiving the most credibility comes in House Bill 1355, authored by Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart, with the support of the Indiana Township Association.
The bill would be a small step in establishing pilot programs for the merging of townships in Blackford, Crawford and Switzerland counties, and for joining not more than five townships in LaPorte County.
These are areas where requests for possible mergers have surfaced, Miller told the House Local Government Committee.
“I know everyone is afraid that township government is going to go away,” he said.
“I don’t think it’s all going away because there’s … specific areas where township government is very effective. There’s also data to support areas across the state where we don’t need four, five, six townships.
“In a county with a small population, they could all merge and actually provide a higher level of service specifically for police, fire and ambulance based on a broader tax base.”
There is resistance to disrupting a form of local government dating to the 1850s.
Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, questioned whether mergers led to more efficient operations or placed additional taxes in the newly former territories.
“What I found is that it didn’t seem to be basically reducing any facilities, and it didn’t seem to be reducing any equipment,” Borders said.
“What it did seem to do, at least in several cases I’m familiar with, it did raise the taxes on the people out in the new territory. And that’s my biggest concern on something like this.”
HB 1355 did not pass out of committee, as rewrites are expected.
Other bills are mostly specific to certain areas and circumstances in Indiana.
For instance, there are about 25 townships in the state that have trustee vacancies.
Senate Bill 182, authored by three Republicans, would let a township that does not have a township trustee or board merge with another township, if identical resolutions approving the merger are adopted by the township trustee, legislative body of the other township and the county executive.
However, the bill was bogged down in the Local Government Committee as questions arose over township debt responsibility and whether residents could reverse the decision if they decide to reinstitute a township.
Another bill would let Hoosiers vote on whether their local township assessor’s office should be continued or abolished.
In 2008, the legislature eliminated assessors in most townships. In 83 counties, those roles were absorbed by county assessors. However, there are still 13 township assessors serving in nine counties.
“It’s duplicative, I think, to have township assessors,” said Rep. Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown, co-author of House Bill 1035. “I think it’s better when we have a county assessor for uniformity. No duplication of duties.”
The bill passed 9-2 out of the House Local Government Committee.
Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, unsuccessfully attempted to inject two amendments in the bill.
“Township assessors play a large role in my district, and should they be abolished in favor of only county assessors, I fear what remains will become overburdened and ineffective in my community,” he said.