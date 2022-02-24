ANDERSON — Reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is falling along party lines in the Hoosier state.
Russia on Thursday sent armed forces into parts of Ukraine that have been in the midst of civil strife for the past year.
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-5th District, cited what she called a lack of leadership by President Joe Biden as the crisis has escalated.
“As a Ukrainian-born American who deeply loves our great United States of America and will always stand with you to protect it from any enemy — foreign or domestic — I would like to express my utmost disappointed with the lack of leadership and strategy on multiple fronts,” Spartz said in a news release.
All other politicians below are quoted from their news releases.
Spartz said the lack of leadership by Biden puts the United States and its allies in danger.
“I would like to ask my fellow Americans to stand with the people of Ukraine in their fight for peace and freedom against evil,” Spartz said. “They are fighting this war not just for them, but for all of us.”
Sen. Todd Young said Russian President Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefited Americans and millions around the world since World War II.
“The United States must stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and lethal aid,” he said.
“American strength and leadership in this moment is critical,” Young said. “The weak response from the United States following Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea left Putin undeterred in his perverse ambition of rebuilding the Soviet Union.”
Young said sanctions announced by Biden are a positive step, as are the ongoing efforts to rally NATO allies.
“We should immediately impose the strongest possible economic sanctions to make Putin a global outcast."
Leaders of the free world must face the challenges that come with the return of great power conflict and a multipolar world, Young continued.
He said both Russia and China are charting their own course despite the costs, and that the United States most determine what a credible deterrence looks like.
“The stakes extend beyond Europe, as China is watching us and clearly has the same ambitions in Taiwan."
Sen. Mike Braun is calling for severe economic sanctions against Russia.
“Though I hoped the administration would proactively shut down Russian energy assets such as Nord Stream 2 to deter further aggression as a majority of (senators) voted to do, Putin and his cronies must now be punished with severe economic consequences for their unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Braun said.
"The U.S. must unleash independent American energy production to lessen the pain of rising fuel prices on Americans, and the U.S. must be watchful to avoid endangering U.S. troops by involving them further in this volatile situation.”
Democrat Tom McDermott, running against Young in the 2022 election, was critical of former President Donald Trump's statements last week that praised Putin.
“For a former US President to say such things is traitorous."
McDermott said Young has not been critical of Trump’s statements in the hope of gaining an endorsement in this year’s election.
“Russian President Vladimir Putin has invaded a free country and started a war,” he said. “When will Indiana Senator Todd Young finally denounce Trump’s praise for a man who started this war?”
Rep. Andre Carson, D-7th District, said the attack by Russia is unjust
“This is a clear power grab and act of aggression that could destabilize the world,” he said. “The U.S. must continue doing all we can to stop this war and hold Russia accountable.”
