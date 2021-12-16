Jail Log
• Justin Scott Counceller,38, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Douglas Nathan White Jr., 53, 600 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Christopher Allen Dillard, 48, homeless, Muncie. Booked 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Adam Leon Southerland, 35, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked noon Wednesday, intimidation a and criminal trespass.
• Christina Ann Wylie, 38, 1100 block of Clark Avenue Alexandria. Booked 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections and escape/violation of a home detention order.
• Justin L. Wylie, 34, 1100 block of Clark Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence and escape/violation of a home detention order.
• Michael Chad Beeman, 46, 1800 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 2:43 p.m. Wednesday, five counts failure to appear.
• Dennis Michael Fritz, 55, 900 block of South Adams Street, Marion. Booked 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and violation of pr-trial release.
• Clarence William Covington, 42, 1800 bloc k of East 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:07 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Matthew Charles Wolfe, 25, 5900 block of West County Road 350 North, Muncie. Booked 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 26, 500 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Summer L Phillips-Johns, 30, 10400 block of North Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Tasha Nichole Ryan, 32, 1400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Aaron Mickel Emerick, 29, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Korbin Michael Roy, 21, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 7:27 p.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Austin Lee Phillips, 27, 2800 block of East 38th Street, Marion. Booked 7:51 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Rosman Wuilfredo Barrios-Bautista, 39, 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 8 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Nathaniel David Malone, 36, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger, invasion of privacy, domestic battery and nonsupport of a dependent/child.
• Christopher Allen Mabbitt, 31, 1900 block of East County Road 1250 North, Alexandria. Booked 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of a Sub-schedule V controlled substance, operator never licensed, possession of syringe, obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine.
• Briar Austin Lifford, 21, 1800 block of Greenwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:40 a.m. Thursday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18 and two counts neglect of a dependent/child.
• James Lee Peterson, 42, 100 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:15 a.m. Thursday, dealing in a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, possession of a legend drug or precursor, obstruction of justice, possession of a Sub-schedule V controlled substance, operating or permitting operation of a vehicle without financial responsibility having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Ashante Kwaun Stith, 39, 2200 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked
3:19 a.m. Thursday, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Shawn MIchael Fogt, 41, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:27 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Dwight David McPherson, 57, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:11 a.m. Thursday, theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
