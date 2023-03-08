INDIANAPOLIS — About 150 foster youth living independently for the first time will soon get a little help from House lawmakers.
Using donations of over 3,200 items, legislators gathered Tuesday to pack bags of household supplies for Indiana foster youth — including kitchen towels, spatulas, dishes and more.
The event, co-hosted with Indiana Association of Resources and Child Advocacym, seeks to give former foster youth support in their early adulthood.
House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta said that though the House annually hosts a charity drive, this one held a special significance.
“In the past, we’ve collected items and off they go,” he said. “It’s been really fun because we … actually get to see and interact with them.”
House Speaker Todd Huston also highlighted that personal connection. “We want these kids to know that there are adults who care about them, who want to see them to be successful."
Jordan Otero, who left the foster system a few years ago at the age of 20, said he’d had a similar gift in his young adulthood that made a difference in his independence — especially because foster youth can’t own much while shuffling from place to place.
“It was good to have my own stuff for once, so I know these kids are really going to prize that."