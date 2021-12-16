Anonymous donor matches donations
ANDERSON — The Christian Center Rescue Ministries has received a commitment from an anonymous donor to match Christmas and year-end gifts to the Christian Center through midnight New Year’s Eve.
The match is for a total up to $25,000.
The Eleos Center offers showers, laundry facilities and access to important services and training opportunities to the homeless and has seen an overwhelming response for its services. Due to the pandemic, the need for prepared food, winter clothing and other necessities has reached historic highs.
Gifts may be sent to The Christian Center, P.O. Box 1216, Anderson, IN 46015 or made online at www.thechristiancenter.org/donate.
For questions, please call Rob Spaulding, executive director, at 765-649-4264, ext. 7.
The Herald Bulletin
