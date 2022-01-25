ANDERSON — Jury trials in Madison County are not expected to resume until the middle of February at the earliest.
The court system in early January suspended trials through Jan. 17; that has been extended due to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Chief Judge Steve Koester, Madison Circuit Court Division 2, said Monday that the Indiana Supreme Court directed local court systems to follow the recommendations of local health departments.
In Madison County, which has been in the red level since Dec. 29, the positivity rate is 29%. That means that 29% of all COVID-19 tests perform are positive for the virus.
Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said the county’s COVID-19 advisory level will depend on the positivity rate.
“I told the judges it would be at least another three weeks before the county is designated at the orange advisory level,” she said.
“We’re getting another update from the state on Tuesday."
Mellinger said that the number of cases reported in Madison County on Monday was the lowest in the past three to four weeks, though she noted, “The numbers are always lower on Monday."
She said; results from home COVID-19 tests aren't being reporter to her department.
“The numbers may look good or better,” she said. “But it may not be an accurate reading.”
Mellinger said it’s also possible that some home tests are providing people with false negatives.
The Indiana Department of Health reported there were 1,521 new cases in Madison County and a positivity rate of 29.27% as of Thursday, Jan. 20.
