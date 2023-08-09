A new law criminalizing those who refuse to move 25 feet away from law enforcement after being ordered to do so is unconstitutional and violates the First Amendment, claims a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.
The legal challenge says House Enrolled Act 1186 gives police officers “unbridled discretion to prohibit citizens from approaching within 25 feet of the officers to observe their actions, even if the actions of the citizens are not and will not interfere.”
The Republican-backed legislation was approved earlier this year nearly along party lines and took effect July 1.
The suit was filed on behalf of Donald Nicodemus, a self-proclaimed citizen journalist from South Bend, who for years has run a YouTube channel called Freedom 2 Film. Nicodemus posts video recordings of police activity in part to “expose inappropriate or problematic law enforcement behavior,” the lawsuit says.
On July 20, he went to a scene in South Bend where shots fired had been reported. He began to livestream the scene while standing on the other side of a four-lane road at a location “much further” than 25 feet away from where police were examining bullet casings, according to the filing.
After nine minutes of filming, an officer came and ordered Nicodemus and others to move 25 feet back from their location. They all complied.
Around 12 minutes later, another officer approached their new location and threatened to take them to jail if they refused to move another 25 feet back from the scene. The officer gave Nicodemus a 10-foot tape measure and told him he had to stand back while holding it.
The officer “apparently interpreted (the law) as allowing police to repeatedly push persons back 25 feet at a time based solely on a police officer ordering this,” the lawsuit claims.
The filing says Nicodemus wasn’t interfering in any way with police, whose actions prohibited him from getting close enough to observe and record their actions.
Ken Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana, said the new law “invites content and viewpoint-based discrimination.” The suit asks a U.S. District court to declare the law unconstitutional and to issue a preliminary injunction against enforcing it.
This isn’t the first time the ACLU has challenged the law. Katie Blair, advocacy and public policy director for the group, expressed concerns during a senate committee hearing earlier this year. She told lawmakers the right to observe and record police provides a critical check and balance to law enforcement.
“Community members cannot hold police officers accountable if they cannot observe what is going on,” she told the committee.
Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, pointed to the murder or George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer in 2020 as an example in which a citizen-recorded video was crucial in holding officers accountable.
“That was the video that was used in the trial of the officers who were convicted of strangulation,” he said during the committee hearing. “If this happened in Indiana and this law was in place, those officers could have asked the people who were filming to step back 25 feet.”
Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Poseyville, who authored the bill, told senators her legislation aimed at protecting both police and the public by creating a “life-saving space for officers to do their job, where every day is an encounter with the unknown.”
That’s become more crucial today, she argued, as “the public is increasingly getting more and more involved in a situation that’s really none of their business to begin with.”
Jordan Buckley, a captain in the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, said during a House committee hearing that citizens increasingly demand to “hold court in the streets” during arrests or investigations, forcing officers to divide their attention between their duties and the public.
“This is an unsafe practice that often leads to further confrontation and the use of force more often than not,” he said. “Because of these and other challenges, it is more important than ever to establish a perimeter around a police officer who is lawfully engaged in the execution of their duties.”
Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, who serves as a captain in the Marion County Sheriff's Office, said he supported the law, but indicated it does have the potential to infringe on citizens’ rights to observe and record police.
He said if those rights are “betrayed by this law, I’ll be coming back to see what we can do about it.”
“Until, and unless that happens, I think it’s a great piece of legislation that will keep cops and community members safe,” Gore said during a committee hearing.