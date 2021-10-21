INDIANAPOLIS — Three African lions at the Indianapolis Zoo have tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19, zoo officials announced Thursday.
Zoo officials said the lions — females Zuri and Sukari, and male Enzi — tested positive on Oct. 14. The lions were tested when the females showed respiratory and digestive symptoms. The male lion, Enzi, had no symptoms, zoo officials said.
According to officials, it is unclear how the lions caught the virus. All zoo staff are vaccinated and no staff working in proximity to the big cats were sick or showed signs of the virus.
Zoo staff have begun administering the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination to dozens of the most susceptible animals. The lions received their first dose just over two weeks ago. Zoo officials said that likely mitigated the severity of their symptoms.
No other animal cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the zoo.
Zoo officials said the two young lions are doing well. The older female continues to be treated for respiratory symptoms.
