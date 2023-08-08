ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Board of Works gave approval for Phillip Teague from Jones & Henry Engineers, a Carmel-based firm, to prepare the wastewater plant's mechanical bar screen project for bidding.
Mechanical screens are largely self-cleaning, which could ultimately lower labor costs, according to Franklin Miller Inc., a company that manufactures wastewater devices such as screens and grinders.
Such preparations include obtaining cost estimates for all aspects of the project and legal paperwork. Teague did not provide a timeline during the meeting.
The current engineering firm's quote was for roughly $50,000, according to Alexandria Wastewater Superintendent Dave Schmidt. Schmidt attempted the same project before with a different firm, however engineering costs were too exorbitant.
The bar screen should prevent the majority of debris from entering the Alexandria's wastewater supply, Schmidt said Monday.
Such debris would include tampons and "flushable" wipes, which pose a problem for Alex's wastewater system, he said.
Schmidt and Teague said the project could take about a year or more to complete, depending on the state of the national supply chain.