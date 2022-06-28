ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to report his positive HIV status to a sexual partner.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Anderson Police Detective Norman Rayford, Kevin Richard Griffith, 35, 200 block of Central Avenue, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for Level 6 felony of failure of carrier of dangerous communicable disease to warn person at risk. He was released Monday on his own recognizance.
According to an initial report filed by Officer Nathan Smith before turning the case over to Rayford, Smith was dispatched March 24, 2020, to the first block of South Drive, where paramedics were called for a report of a woman having difficulty breathing.
The woman said she had a panic attack after learning that unbeknownst to her, her boyfriend of two months allegedly knew he was HIV-positive and had unprotected sex with her.
At that time, Griffith refused to speak with Smith after his Miranda rights were read, “saying he did not understand and just needed a ‘breather.’”
The woman reported she and Griffith had been drinking when she looked at the nightstand and saw a pill.
“She asked him what it was and he said that it was a vitamin,” the report said.
The woman told police she looked up the pill but could not tell what it was.
“A short time later, she stated that (Griffith) was acting very upset and told her that he had been lying to her and he would tell her the truth,” the report said. “At that point in time, Kevin did explain to (the woman) that he had contracted HIV/AIDS in 2016.”
The woman told Smith that before having unprotected sex with Griffith, she asked him whether he had been tested for any sexually transmitted diseases. He allegedly responded that when he was released from prison, he was tested and did not have any disease he knew of.
It is uncertain when and why Griffith was in prison.
The woman also had given Officer Smith a pill bottle that said it was for Triumeq, which she believed was the pill she found.
Triumeq is a triple-ingredient medication used to decrease the amount of HIV in the system, which lowers the risks of complications, such as infections or cancer. According to the GoodRX website, studies have shown up to 88% of people talking Triumeq had undetectable HIV viral loads within 48 weeks.
However, in a March 25, 2020, Facebook post, Griffith admitted to being HIV-positive, the report said.
“I Haven’t told very many people and the people I should have told I didn’t,” Griffith said. “I got with someone and didn’t tell them I was positive. Now I’ve hurt her n her family.”
According to the report, officials from Aspire, a community health agency, confirmed Griffith tested positive Aug. 31, 2016, at the Muncie location and had been informed of the infection.
After having his obligations explained to him under state law, Griffith also signed an HIV care coordination duty to warn on Dec. 9, 2019, according to the police report. He is obligated to explain his status to needle-sharing partners and to sexual partners for both protected and unprotected sex, according to the law and the form he signed.ok.