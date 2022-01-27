INDIANAPOLIS — Republican representatives pushed two “fairness” bills Thursday, one splitting public school referendum dollars with charter schools and another barring transgender girls from participating in school sports.
Both bills faced heavy opposition in their respective committee meetings.
A bill requiring public schools to share their referendum money with area charter schools narrowly passed the House Chamber on a 52-39 vote.
Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, said the bill would equitably and fairly distribute funds to charter schools who have students living in districts that pass referendums. Charter schools don’t have access to referendum money, which public schools may use for programs such as capital projects or teacher salaries.
“The charter schools feel as if they have been left in a situation where they don’t have the opportunity to pay the same salary… because they don’t have the additional resources,” Behning, the bill’s author, said. “But those parents are paying property taxes.”
Speaking against the bill, Rep. Ed DeLaney, D-Indianapolis, criticized the legislation for compelling public schools to give money to charter schools that it doesn’t control. While property owners could control spending for public schools via school board elections, the same didn’t apply to charter schools.
“We’re raising people’s property taxes so they can give money to somebody they don’t control and didn’t vote for,” DeLaney said. “There’s no logical way to tie property taxes to charter schools.”
The other bill would bar transgender girls from participating in school sports.
Author Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Greenwood, said the bill came from listening to student athletes, parents and coaches, saying that last year 275 high school boys had faster race time than the all-time best female sprinter.
“Female athletes deserve a fair competition and an even playing field,” Davis said.
The bill would bar transgender girls — which Davis called “biological males” — from participating in school sports, a move decried by the Indiana Academy of Pediatricians that endangers the mental health of transgender youth.
More than half of transgender and nonbinary youth seriously considered attempting suicide in 2020, according to a survey released by The Trevor Project. Transgender youth reported that their mental health greatly improved when others acknowledged their pronouns or if they were allowed into spaces that affirmed their gender identity.
“The justification for this bill is based in fiction but the impacts it will have on young people in Indiana are very real,” Sam Ames, the director of advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, said in a statement. “(Eighty-five percent of LGBTQ youth) say that recent debates around anti-trans bills have negatively impacted their mental health and one in three tell us they are scared.”
LGBTQ youth considering harming themselves can call or text The Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386.
Davis didn’t mention any issues with transgender boys competing with other boys.
Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, said that the Indiana High School Athletic Association already had a system in place for transgender athletes.
“Kids don’t care who they’re playing with — they just want to play,” Pfaff said. “When we pass laws on issues like this, we are usually trying to put an end to discrimination. This bill puts discrimination into Indiana law.”
The bill passed the chamber 66-30.
Both bills head to the Senate, where Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, said his caucus hadn’t discussed the bill banning transgender female athletes but it could move forward.
“It doesn’t feel fair if you allow somebody who at least started out as male to go in and compete with them in the same sport,” Bray said. “That’s an issue that has some folk’s interest over here.”
