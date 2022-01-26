INDIANAPOLIS — A “parent transparency” bill that opponents say would limit teachings on racism passed the Indiana House on a 60-37 vote, with at least eight Republicans breaking with their party to vote with the House Democratic caucus.
Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, said “pedagogically” she couldn’t support the bill, though she approved of “99% of it.”
“I struggle with the premise in this bill that we say that all teachers in Indiana somehow have to be monitored,” McNamara, an educator and former principal, said. “I don’t want to be a teacher sitting through a faculty meeting being told I have to teach a certain way.”
Dozens of educators testified against the House bill and its Senate version, saying it would limit how teachers could approach divisive topics, such as racial discrimination, because students could file complaints if lessons distressed them.
Terre Haute Democrat Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a teacher, said she received over 900 emails asking her to vote against the bill.
“This bill will fundamentally change the way I, as a teacher, interact with my students,” Pfaff said. “It should be more important for a trained professional to explain controversial topics — and then have that discussion continue at home — than to shield our kids from distressing subjects.”
Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, said that the parent portal would be ineffective in parts of the state without broadband — with some counties having less than 10% of households connected. The bill would require teachers, who might not have broadband, to post online for parents who might also not have broadband.
“I’d be much better off using an old Xerox machine,” Austin said.
The bill moves to the Senate, which killed its own version of the bill earlier this month, though Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray previously indicated his openness to working on the bill to find a “sweet spot.”
