INDIANAPOLIS — Another anxious night had already begun by 6 p.m. Sunday in the state’s capital.
Police officers began firing tear gas at protesters downtown three hours before dusk, when violence has accelerated the last few nights in the city.
“Just like last night, whenever officers feel in danger or we’ve seen criminal activity occurring, that’s usually the reason we’re releasing the tear gas or pepper ball,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor said, according to the Indianapolis Star.
The chief said that anyone in violation of curfew would be subject to arrest, the Star reported.
“You’re endangering yourself and our officers, and it isn’t worth it,” Taylor said while addressing the media about 8 p.m. “I know you’re angry, you have good reason to be angry. You do not have good reason to be downtown.”
No other details were available at press deadline Sunday.
