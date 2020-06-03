ANDERSON, Ind. — An inmate cut off a portion of one of his fingers and mailed it to the local newspaper to protest conditions at the county jail.
Michael McCune, 60, severed the tip of his left middle finger and sent it, along with a two-page, hand-written letter, through the U.S. Postal Service to The Herald Bulletin in this central Indiana city of 56,000 people.
McCune has since been transferred for security reasons to a state correctional facility. He’s awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge. According to police, he stabbed another man 13 times in the early-morning hours of Jan. 12 at a birthday party in Anderson.
The incident isn’t McCune’s first run-in with police. He was convicted in 1985 of stabbing another inmate to death in 1983 at the Indiana Reformatory. He served 28 years of a 60-year sentence and was released in 2013.
In his recent letter to The Herald Bulletin, McCune writes, “Find enclosed my left middle finger tip that I removed for a reason: to bring to light the oppressive conditions that exist here at the Madison County Jail.”
McCune goes on to allege that staff at the county jail subject offenders to abuse, falsification of conduct records, cold food, sleeping on the floor and violations of due process.
In the second page of the letter, McCune asserts, “I am of sound mind. I removed this finger-tip to bring about changes of the oppressive conditions that exist here ...”
Sheriff Scott Mellinger reported Wednesday that McCune said he cut off the tip of his finger using a razor blade May 21. Mellinger said shaving razors are passed out to inmates every two or three days and then collected.
“The inmates take the blades out,” the sheriff said, explaining how McCune might have used one to cut the finger off at the base of the fingernail.
At the time of the incident, McCune was on disciplinary lockdown in a cell by himself for stealing from the medical staff, Mellinger said.
In a telephone call he placed from the jail May 28, McCune talked about cutting his finger off and sending it to the newspaper, according to the sheriff. Jail officials monitor all calls to and from inmates.
“Both him and the person on the other line were very excited and proud of this mutilation,” Jail Commander Tyler Judd said.
Correctional officers check on inmates three times a day, according to Mellinger, who said it’s possible that McCune hid his hand from view until jail staff learned about his May 28 phone call.
Mellinger said McCune’s self-mutilation had nothing to do with overcrowding.
“He hates being in jail and wanted to be returned to the DOC (Department of Correction),” the sheriff explained. “He has filed a number of grievances that the county is not taking care of his medical needs.”
Mellinger said McCune had surgery on the severed finger Tuesday to remove another portion of the finger because of the threat of infection. The sheriff’s department is researching the possibility of charging McCune with sending hazardous material by mail.
McCune’s 1985 murder conviction was for the stabbing death of Tony M. Pirtle on June 2, 1983.
The men were sitting next to each other in a waiting area at the Indiana Reformatory when McCune stabbed Pirtle with a knife, according to court records. McCune was on crutches and was not handcuffed; Pirtle’s hands were cuffed behind his back, the records said.
A prison employee testified during the trial that the two men appeared to be conversing normally before McCune told Pirtle “never do or say” something again. The employee saw McCune pull Pirtle’s head back and lunge into him with the knife.
At the time, McCune was serving a sentence in the reformatory on a 1980 robbery conviction in Madison County.
