In the news media business there are times we hear of rumors that may or may not be founded.
The rumor circulating around the local community that the Anderson Community School board is seeking to remove Tim Smith as superintendent is accurate.
But it’s not just Smith that could soon be seeking new employment. The reports indicate at least some school board members want to clean house in the administration building.
The ACS Board of Trustees met in an executive session on Feb. 19 in which no administrators were invited.
During that meeting there was a discussion of what could be several options pertaining to Smith’s tenure as superintendent.
His contract could be terminated, there could be a buyout of the remaining time of Smith’s contract or he could be placed on administrative leave with pay.
Smith received a three-year contract to serve as superintendent in May, 2018 with an annual salary of $145,000 and a $1,000 allowance each month for personal and business travel.
He was hired by a 4 to 2 vote of the board with trustees Jeff Barranco and Buckie Bookhart casting the no votes.
In his last evaluation the school board indicated his leadership was “highly effective”.
Apparently at the executive session there were several items discussed about a reason for a possible removal of Smith from his position.
The board has been described as being “dysfunctional” by several people this past week.
When contacted, Barranco said he wouldn’t comment on the executive session until the board releases a public statement.
“It may be important to the community,” he acknowledged of removing Smith as superintendent. “But it’s something I can’t comment on until there is an official statement from the board.”
At least it appears the school board didn’t take a vote in executive session, which would have violated Indiana’s Open Door law.
There is more drama within the ACS Board.
Barranco recently attempted to have long-time board member Jean Chaille removed from her position. Barranco alleged that Chaille doesn’t live in Anderson, but resides in Columbus.
Since Chaille is a registered voter in Anderson that is her legal residence by decisions at the state level.
It’s interesting that there are no concerns that ACS board member Tim Long has not attended a meeting in almost four years.
Several local officials, not connected to ACS, have expressed concerns about a major overall in the administrative staff of the school system.
They all agreed that the school system is moving in the right direction and a change in administrative staff would set ACS back a decade.
With local residents demanding more transparency from their elected officials, it seems surprising that the ACS board would consider an overhaul of the administration and are discussing it behind closed doors.
The board meets on March 10 and if their intention is to make changes in the administration, the reasons should be clearly outlined to the public. There should also be ample time for input from school patrons and taxpayers on the discussions.
