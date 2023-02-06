ANDERSON – An Anderson woman with an extensive criminal history was arrested Friday by the Indiana State Police on several felony drug charges.
ISP trooper Nick Albrecht stopped a car being driven by Briannah Breeze Synder, 29, 300 block of Golf Club Road, Anderson, and passenger Carrie Joan Garrett, 42, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, near the intersection of 12th and Louise streets.
Albrecht noticed signs of criminal activity in the car and requested assistance by Trooper Michael Thiron and his canine, Yana.
According to a press release, Yana had a positive indication of narcotics in the vehicle and officers found methamphetamine, a pipe, two syringes and pills.
Garrett had outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Snyder was arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
She was released from the Madison County jail on her own recognizance.
Garrett was arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, identity deception and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Garrett is being detained at the Madison County jail with no bond set.
In 2011, Garrett was convicted on a felony charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
She was sentenced by former Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Rudy Pyle to a 23 year sentence with 20 years to be served.
Garrett struck and killed Michael Powers Jr. in April 2010 while he was riding a moped on Jackson Street and she left the scene.
Her car was found abandoned after the accident with the moped wedged underneath the car.
At the time of her sentencing by Judge Pyle, Garrett had been arrested 24 times and had 14 prior convictions.
Garrett received a one-year suspended sentence in 2018 for possession of a synthetic drug and a charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
She was convicted in August 2022 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe and was sentenced to a two-year sentence.