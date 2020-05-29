ANDERSON — As registrar at Anderson High School, Rosemary Rogers has gotten to know a little bit about many of the students who pass through the school’s hallways and come into her office.
But her limited knowledge of who they are has expanded as she volunteers to help Anderson Community Schools distribute meals twice weekly to students learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re innocent kids. None of us have ever experienced any of this before,” Rogers said. “It was on my heart to do this. I felt like God wanted me to do this.”
ACS distributed meals for minors 18 and younger along 27 routes from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays through this, the last week of the school year.
Rogers, 60, has worked for the district 28 years. While she’s gotten to know thousands of students of various socio-economic backgrounds, the school environment tends to mask the circumstances of the most needy, she said.
Now she understands more about them.
“Being on the bus, I see there is a need. These families need food,” the AHS graduate said. “I didn’t realize how many people depend on school breakfast and lunch. It just made me aware of others who are not as fortunate as my grandkids.”
The experience has been eye-opening.
“You say it takes a village, but we have put it into action,” she said. “This COVID-19 has brought our community together. It doesn’t matter our race, our religion.”
Rogers says seeing this side of students’ lives is likely to inform the way she interacts with them once they return to Anderson High School for the 2020-21 academic year.
“Some kids just want you to say good morning, but I’m going to do that more because you just don’t know what their circumstances are at home,” she noted.
ACS’s assistant director of transportation, Marianne Heineman, who is coordinating the delivery of more than 22,000 meals and e-learning school packets in a single day, has gotten to know Rogers in a new way.
“She’s just out there trying to help the kids,” Heineman said. “That’s so very important because so many families don’t have the resources.”
She counted on Rogers and dozens of other volunteers to assure that the food gets to students.
“All of the volunteers out there in the buses are doing a great job and a great service to Anderson Community Schools,” Heineman said.
