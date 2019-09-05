BLOOMINGTON – Indiana men’s basketball announced the tip times and TV schedule of most of its 2019-20 season Thursday.
The TV schedule includes two games aired on CBS, five games aired on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and five games aired on Fox or FS1.
The Big Ten Network will air 16 Indiana games. Hoosier Hysteria, IU’s preseason game against Gannon University and two more regular season will air on Big Ten Network Plus.
The two games aired on CBS will be Jan. 26 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Maryland (1 p.m. tip) and Feb. 16 at Michigan (1 p.m.).
Other notable tipoff times at Assembly Hall include Jan. 11 against Ohio State (noon, Fox), Jan. 23 against Michigan State (8:30 p.m., FS1) and Feb. 8 against rival Purdue (2 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2).
Start times for five games still need to be determined, and TV designation for the Crossroads Classic contest with Notre Dame will be announced in the coming days and weeks.
