BLOOMINGTON — Jean Hopwood started a Christmas tree farm 40 years ago just south of Bloomington. The 200-acre Twin H Tree Farms will open for the season today, but its future is uncertain.
“I had a transition plan, but it fell through,” she said. “I’m starting again on another one.”
Hopwood’s situation is representative of Christmas tree farmers in Indiana.
A study from the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University found the average age of Christmas tree farmers in the state is 64. And a lot of them don’t have a succession plan, said James Farmer, an associate professor at the O’Neill School who led the study.
Nearly 30% of Indiana Christmas tree farmers surveyed said they would consider not planting in the next five years.
The difficulty of finding someone to take over locally owned businesses is one reason why the number of Indiana Christmas tree farms is expected to continue declining, despite steady demand.
Over the past five years, the number of Christmas trees that were cut and sold in the U.S. has fluctuated, but the annual average is about 27 million, according the National Christmas Tree Association figures.
“It’s a pretty stable line,” Farmer said.
From 2002 to 2017, the number of farms in Indiana where Christmas trees were cut declined 43%, according to federal data Farmer used for the study. A lot of that decline can be attributed to the aging farm population.
Running a Christmas tree farm is hard work, and it seems younger generations are opting for easier ways to eke out a living. That’s what happened with Hopwood. Her son started working on the farm when he was 10 years old but didn’t want anything to do with it as an adult, she said.
Fortunately for the customers of Dull’s Tree Farm in Thorntown, Tom Dull’s son and daughter-in-law have decided to carry on the family business. But Dull understands why his situation is atypical.
Most people only see tree farms during harvest time. When that’s over, Dull said he has to grind down stumps to keep his fields clean and minimize the places where pests can establish themselves.
Planting season usually starts in late March or early April. For years, this was done by hand. Dull has a machine now, but someone still has to walk behind it and stomp in every tree, he said.
