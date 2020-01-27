ANDERSON – Ivy Tech-Anderson’s Chancellor James Willey wasn’t surprised when a survey of students showed lack of childcare options to be a barrier to enrollment or completion of their educations.
“I used to be a single parent. I raised my daughter by myself. I went to school and worked, so I get it,” he said.
That’s why the school is partnering with the YMCA of Madison County to provide free drop-in childcare, available to students while they are on campus.
With more than 80% of Ivy Tech-Anderson’s students receiving financial assistance, child care is only one barrier that is being tackled by Willey and other administrators. The school already offers free tutoring, and administrators also are working on starting up a food pantry and are in talks to provide transportation through Uber.
Eliminating these barriers educates more students and lifts up the socio-economics of the entire community by stopping intergenerational poverty, especially among the many students who are the first in their families to seek a post-secondary education, Willey said.
The efforts are just the latest in a long line Willey has tackled since Ivy Tech occupied its newer 60th Street campus.
For instance, he said, initial architectural plans did not include family restrooms.
“Sometimes we forget about single dads,” he said.
Though the student population is becoming increasingly traditional in terms of age, Willey said, there are enough non-traditional students or just life distractions for traditional students that required some adjustments to improve retention and graduation rates. That includes an increase in the number of eight-week classes, as opposed to 16-week courses available.
“They’re going to graduate on their time, and life gets in their way,” he said. “If they’ve been out of school for a while, it’s harder for them to get back into the groove.”
Ivy Tech-Anderson also is creating a system in which students can earn stackable credentials that will allow them to work before they have enough credits to graduate, Willey said.
“Take the students in the welding program. They just want the certifications, which they can earn while building a degree,” he said.
Regardless of the degree, Willey said, internships, apprenticeships and certifications are as important as classroom instruction.
“We want to make sure students get certifications along the way,” he said. “With the right career and the right certifications, you can make some pretty good money.”
Willey and Lindsey Pancol Madinger, Ivy Tech-Anderson’s director of development, said they hope the drop-in childcare program will become a model that can be used throughout the school system’s campuses statewide.
But much of it can be done by Ivy Tech alone, Willey stressed. The school relies on community partners for their expertise to help develop programs and provide services.
Madinger, for instance, found an anonymous donor, solicited a donation for furniture from the community foundation and partnered with the YMCA to bring drop-in childcare to students.
“The donor is passionate about single parents and giving them the ability of getting a degree,” she said.
Tapping into what the community already offers, such as the YMCA’s Thrive Network, also is crucial to serving students efficiently, Madinger said.
“Thrive will connect the students with what’s in the community so we don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” she said. “We’re just trying to be student focused.”
YMCA Program Director Libby Ashbaugh said helping Ivy Tech set up the drop-in childcare center was a no-brainer.
“Being able to break that barrier down for other people and lessen their load, that’s what I am really passionate about,” she said.
