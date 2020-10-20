ANDERSON — An Anderson man who now is an inmate at the Westville Correctional Facility has been charged under the suspicion of rape of an inmate while at the Madison County Jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Officer James Sundheimer, Da’Andre M. Rayford, 23, has been charged with Level 1 felony rape.
The Herald Bulletin does not identify the victims of sex crimes.
The alleged incident took place during tray pickup about 6 p.m. Sept. 19, 2019, in cell No. 224 in C block.
According to the affidavit, the victim’s wife contacted Special Deputy Luke Carpenter on Sept. 23, 2019, to report the incident.
“He told her (the victim) was sexually assaulted but was afraid to report it himself because the person responsible for the incident threatened to kill him if he told anybody,” the affidavit said.
The victim identified Rayford as his alleged attacker from a photo array, according to the affidavit.
According to Human Rights Watch, one in 20 prisoners reports being raped or sexually abused.
Madison County Sheriff Scott C. Mellinger said he’s uncertain how many reports of rape have been received at the jail within the past year.
“We receive a large number of allegations and reports every year, most of which after being investigated are determined to be unfounded,” he said. “Some are found to not have enough evidence to file charges, and some are determined to be fraudulent.”
In some instances, Mellinger said, one inmate is upset with another or upset with officers.
Mellinger said his department uses standards developed by the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act put into effect by Congress for the prevention and handling of sexual assaults. The act requires law enforcement training in the prevention, investigation and punishment of prison rape.
Every cell block, intake area and hallway has posters describing PREA requirements for inmates, Mellinger said. Cell blocks also have television monitors where several times a day the PREA and the jail’s requirements are displayed for inmates, he added.
“Countless times every day, officers are in every single cell block, checking on the welfare of inmates and medical staff at each cell block several times each day, and inmates have significant opportunities to verbally report this crime,” he said. “Inmates also have kiosks in each cell block, which they may use to privately request any staff to talk with regarding allegations against another inmate or against a jail officer.”
In addition, jail staff inform each inmate during the intake period of PREA requirements and the necessity for accurately reporting any of this type of violation to jail staff, Mellinger said.
“Anytime an allegation is made, we thoroughly investigate the allegations and try to determine what crime, if any, has actually occurred,“ he said.
If the investigation yields enough evidence to corroborate the allegations, Mellinger said, his department works with the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office to file the proper charges.
