Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 234, total in custody 279.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Glenn Dorman Common, 30, 1500 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:25 a.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the lowing presence of a child 16 and younger, strangulation with no/minor injury, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Jacob Miles Burgess, 34, 500 block of Swan Drive, Fortville. Booked 10:39 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Steffany Brooke Stoeffler, 34, 4800 block of Crittenden Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:23 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Travis Micheal Capes, 34, 300 block of North Franklin Street, Fowlerton. Booked 12:04 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Rodney Lee Robbins II, 42, 1600 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 4:16 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; reckless driving; disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Craig David Jackson , 38, 900 block of Pogue Street, Frankton. Booked 4:37 p.m. Monday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Brandon Darrell Jones, 30, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 5:24 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe and operator never licensed.
• Stacey Colleen McDonald, 44, first block of West Plum Street, Chesterfield. Booked 5:55 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence, false informing/reporting, identity deception and theft with a value up to $750.
• Justin Scott Bush, 42, 8100 block of West Adaline Street, Yorktown. Booked 7:15 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, possession of syringe and violation of driving convictions.
• Billy Scott Parker, 51, 2200 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 7:54 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support.
• Eric William Ross Martindale, 36, 100 block of East First Street, Orestes. Booked 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
