Inmate total at Madison County Jail 230, total in custody 357.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail July 31 through Aug. 2. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Walter D Dominguez-Maureliano, 33, 800 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 3:38 a.m. July 31, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brittany Kathleen Rye, 31, 200 block of South Water Street, South Whitley. Booked 10:52 a.m. July 31, violation of pre-trial release.
• Schyler Ray Roman, 35, 100 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 11:17 a.m. July 31, domestic battery.
• Alyss McKenzee Wilson. 24. 1000 block of North Merrill Street, Fortville. Booked 6:42 p.m. July 31,failure to appear.
• Rometris Lonelle Durham, 45, 3900 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked 7:09 p.m. July 31, violation of probation.
• Brent Allen Ward, 41, first block of Ben Warren Way, Lapel. Booked 7:51 p.m. July 31, public intoxication, public indecency/public nudity and disorderly conduct.
• Charles Dean Wilkinson, 37, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:01 p.m. July 31, failure to appear.
• Carrie Joan Garrett, 41, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 10:50 p.m. July 31, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Austyn Taylor Hughes, 27, 1500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1, sexual misconduct with a minor.
• John Scott Claus, 51, 2100 block of Burton Place Court, Anderson. Booked 8:16 a.m. Aug. 1, contempt of court, child support, and two counts violation of probation.
• Ryan Allen Tuttle, 36, 200 block of South Washington Street, Chesterfield. Booked 10:13 a.m. Aug. 1, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Kameron Maurice Cain, 29, homeless. Booked 1:27 p.m. Aug. 1, domestic battery.
• Rhonda Marie Singh, 39, 700 block of South Wayne Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:55 p.m. Aug. 1, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nicholas Allen Gadd, 40, Anderson. Booked 5:22 p.m. Aug. 1, two counts domestic battery.
• Harley Christine Harless, 29, 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:01 p.m. Aug. 1, possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery.
• Darius Jeffrey Rhodes, 27, 2800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:33 p.m. Aug. 1, failure to appear.
• Anthony Ray Carnes, 42, 14200 block o Cupplla Drive, Noblesville. Booked 6:55 p.m. Aug. 1, child exploitation.
• Zachary Joseph Calhoun, 30, 1800 block of Arro Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:14 p.m. Aug. 1, domestic battery.
• Dakota Alexander Stafford, 26, 600 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:29 p.m. Aug. 1, violation of probation.
• Jason Anthony Smith, 46, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:46 p.m. Aug. 1, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Brittney Lee Gladney, 33, 2100 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 10:49 p.m. Aug. 1, failure to appear.
• Megan Renee Smith, 33, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:09 p.m. Aug. 1, two counts dometic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Jay Gordon Christianson, 46, 2300 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:53 a.m. Aug. 2, failure to appear.
• David Allen Wood, 29, 2800 block of chase Street, Anderson. Booked 10:17 a.m. Aug. 2, invasion of privacy and invasion of privacy with a prior conviction.
• William Paul Casto, 49, 900 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 10:54 a.m. Aug. 2, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Amanda Elaine Malone, 47, 6900 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 11:42 a.m. Aug. 2, failure to appear.
• Rachelle Re'nee Herbert, 48, 3500 block of Willoughby Street, Muncie. Booked 3:26 p.m. Aug. 2, failure to appear.
• Boraguard Jackson Dean Hoffman, 36, 1000 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 3:56 p.m. Aug. 2, molest of a child younger than 14, child solicitation, molest/fondling of a child younger than 14, vicarious sexual gratification, providing obscene materials to minors, incest and neglect of a dependent.