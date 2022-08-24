Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 236; total in custody, 329.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 39, 3500 block of East Summer Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:37 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Roy Maynard Grissom Jr., 42, 1900 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:43 a.m. Monday, escape/violation of home detention order, two counts violation of suspended sentence and violation of probation.
• Tresnie Lynn Louise Patterson, 40, 100 block of South Main Street, Pendleton. Booked 10:25 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Shaun Michael Thomas, 34, 12700 block of North County Road 300 West, Alexandria. Booked 10:40 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Connie Louise Minor, 51, 1800 block of East County Road 400 North, Anderson. Booked 1:10 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with the person having care of a family or member with mental or physical disability.
• James Paul Peavler, 31, 1800 block of East County Road 400 North, Anderson. Booked 2:36 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• James Paul Peavler, 37, 1200 block of Pearl Street, 5:37 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Sharon Darlene Bush, 64, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Jaramiah Griffin Randall Watson, 31, 2400 block of West Indiana 38, Pendleton. Booked 9:21 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of work release.
• Leslie Marie Leavell, 48, 900 block of West Main Street, Richmond. Booked 9:34 p.m. Monday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Bridgytt Jean Ison, 41, 1600 block of West 20th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:41 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Adam Nathaniel John Monarez, 22, 11000 North Pugh Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:29 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Blythe Paige Anderson, 34, 1400 block of Woodscliff Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:50 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Neryssa Nicole Foutz, 23, 8800 block of East Jackson Street, Selma. Booked 5:23 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tiphani Rose’Lyn Lodge, 28, 900 block of South Eighth Street, Noblesville. Booked 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• David Lee Welter, 31, 9400 block of South Greenway Drive, Daleville. Booked 6:19 a.m. Tuesday, giving false information on the commission of a crime.