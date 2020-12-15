The Herald Bulletin
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 216, total in custody 283.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Erin Rae Leeson, 36, 1800 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 9:39 p.m. Monday, two counts operating while intoxicated, endangerment, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and two counts operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Coty Lawrence Davis, 25, 500 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 8 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Brandon Lee Price, 35, 1300 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 6:59 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Jerome Lightfoot, 36, first block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:58 p.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear.
• Ashley Ann McGuire, 32, 900 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and false informing/reporting.
• John C. Coffey Jr., 43, 200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:48 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Xavier Octavious Allison, 27, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 11:47 a.m. Monday, warrant out of Edgewood City Court.
• Courtnie Teal Lamborne, 40, first block of Leisure Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:11 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.