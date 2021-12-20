Inmate total at Madison County Jail 240, total in custody 336.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Taqunia Maria Moore, 41, 2300 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 11:08 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Adam James Ross, 29, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 11:28 a.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Lorenzo Malacha Wells Jr., 30, 2600 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:50 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Christopher Dimetrius Jones, 29, 2100 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 1:28 p.m. Friday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000 and cheating on a gambling game.
• Kristi Leeanna Bradford, 42, 1200 block of East Hines, Muncie. Booked 2:54 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.
• Tony Neal VanDuyn, 44, 1800 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 3:11 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, driving while suspended and expired license plate.
• Donnie Ray Cox Jr., 40, 1500 block of South Harris Road, Kokomo. Booked 3:19 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Shawn Michael Murrey, 31, 200 block of South Black Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:17 p.m. Friday, contempt of court and violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Danielle Nichole Rady, 32, 9000 blockof South California Street, Sheridan. Boked 5:05 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and possession of syringe.
• Kayla Ann Seybert, 30, 500 block of South Nursery Road, Anderson. Booked 8:47 p.m. Friday, domestic battery with injury against a family member 14 or younger and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Theron Eugene Scott Jr., 53, 100 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:03 a.m. Saturday, battery committed with a deadly weapon and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Shaun Michael Foster, 32, 12000 block of North Everett Drive, Alexandria. Boked 1:49 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and possession of methamphetamine.
• Andres Amador Ramirez, 43, 2800 block of Embassy Road, Speedway, 2:25 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Quinton Alexander Porter, 29, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:56 a.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Ashley Michelle Sayre, 33, 3600 block of DuBerry Road, Indianapolis. Booked 10:45 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Pamela Jo Elliott, 71, 10500 North County Road 600 West, Elwood. Booked 1:59 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Terry Wayne Perkins, 63, 800 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Barbara Sue Humphrey, 55, Booked 9:29 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Maryann Katherine Ware, 23, 2400 block of Impala Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:23 a.m. Sunday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Tyler Colin Arnold, 29. 200 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 7:35 a.m. Sunday, stalking, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Brian Andrew Burns, 43, 2100 block of Forkner Street, Anderson. Booked 11:16 a.m. Sunday, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, possession of syringe and resisting law enforcement.
• Eric Roger Welker Jr., 48, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 3:30 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Beverlie Britt Lamborne, 42, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:44 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Angela Marie Hughett, 49, 200 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:30 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Kay Frances Grasso, 34, homeless. Booked 9:37 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Misty Dawn Conwell. Booked 11:06 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication, disorderly consuct and criminal trespass.
• Justin Tyler Ridings, 33, 500 block of South Ford Street, Lapel. Booked 10:31 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sammy Allen Tilley Jr., 41, 9800 block of South County Road 200 East, Muncie. Booked 12:09 a.m. Monday, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
