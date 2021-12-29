Inmate total at Madison County Jail 227, total in custody 329.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daniel Allen St. Clair, 53, 6100 block of West County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked 11:08 a.m. Monday, theft/shoplifting with a value up to $750.
• Michael Dale Tuttle, 21, 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:52 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
• Michael Dale Tuttle, 55, 9200 block of North Fortville Pike, Fortville. Booked 4:35 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Richard Lee Whetsel Jr., 32, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 5:03 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• Sharon Denise Goolsby, 53, 2600 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 5:19 p.m. Monday, habitual lifetime traffic violator.
• Gage Michael Grimes, 19, 900 block of West 300 North, Anderson. Booked 6:16 p.m. Monday, theft/shoplifting with a value up to $750.
• Blaise Michael Smith, 19, 100 block of East First Street, Orestes. Booked 6:46 p.m. Monday, operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 32, 1500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:58 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Maikala Leann Daejaney Cole, 25, 600 block f West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:34 p.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• LaShawn Korreese Long, 25, 2600 block of Trade Wind Court, Anderson. Booked 8:08 p.m. Monday, failure to appear, possession of a handgun without a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Patrick Blair Durnell, 60, 6200 block of Chestnut Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:46 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Morgan Rene Whetsel, 3100 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation.
• Rachel Esther Butler, 37, 1900 block of Cherry Street, Noblesville. Booked 8:17 a.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence and violation of probation.
• Colby Seth Manzo, 37, 9100 block of South County Road 750 West, Daleville. Booked 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Darryl Dillon Jr., 23, 1600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, escape/fleeing from lawful detention, two counts violation of Continuum of sanctions and resisting law enforcement.
• Drew Allen St Clair, 24, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release.
• Zachary Lee Risden, 31, 500 block of Hannibal Street, Noblesville. Booked 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Quincy Bernard Lewis, 32, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation and battery with bodily injury.
• Sharon Leanna Silver, 53, 1800 block of Lowell Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ezra Murray Daniels, 28, 12200 Gallant Fox Drive, Noblesville. Booked 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Robert Paul Farr, 43, 300 block of East County Road 700 North, Alexandria. Booked 2:44 a.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Jackson Scott Humes, 19, 100 block of East Sixth street, Alexandria. Booked 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Matthew Evert Waters, 41, 9500 block of South Fleming Street. Booked 5:46 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.