Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 222, total in custody 259.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Matthew Ryan Dulin, 35, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:14 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• William Joseph Patterson, 53, 100 block of North Main Street, Albany. Booked 2:16 p.m. Monday, burglary and theft with a value up to $750.
• Brandon Drake Stephany, 32, 3100 block of Mill Street, Anderson. Booked 6:10 p.m. Monday, warrant out of Edgewood City Court.
• Glenn David Guyle Jr., 43, 100 block of East Jefferson Street, Fairmount. Booked 10:46 p.m. Monday, domestic battery; dealing marijunana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility, having a previous unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Jerry Thomas Mele Jr., 52, 7700 block of West 920 South, Pendleton. Booked 10:59 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Edwardo Garza III, 58, 1200 block of East 28th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:16 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.