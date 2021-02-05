These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Troie Raymeesha Ashley, 24, 500 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:11 a.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Carly Ciara Jean Cox, 24, 300 block of Selkirk Drive, Fairmount. Booked 9:16 a.m. Thursday, two counts contempt of court.
• Jed Andrew Lefever, 43, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 10:45 p.m. Thursday, refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• Benjamin Michael Simmons, 31, 1500 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 12:57 a.m. Friday, intimidation.
