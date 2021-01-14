Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 226, total in custody 285.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Melisa Yvonne Mahoney, 46, 4100 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:46 a.m. Wednesday, possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating with a controlled substance in body.
• Cassandra Jean Santini, 32, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, false informing.
• Mariah Naomi Dickerhoff, 18, 300 block of Bent Street, Wabash. Booked 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan Lee Jones, 28, 300 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, false informing/reporting and intimidation.
• Kenneth Ray Sheppard , 38, 1200 block of West 18th Street, Muncie. Booked 2:41 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Antoine Robert Whitfield, 27, 2200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear; felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of a handgun without a license; dealing a controlled substance resulting in death,; dealing cocaine or narcotic drug; manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; dealing marijuana, hashish, salvia; and contempt of court.
• Lewis Tyrone Jones Sr., 49, 2700 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, theft with a value up to $750.
• Jacquline Daniella Nunn, 30, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:42 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Jay Paul Bowman, 54, 2100 block of East Centennial Street, Muncie. Booked 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion.
• Autumn Leigh Beeman, 46, 1800 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 1:03 a.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear.
