jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 247; total in custody, 310.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Keith Lydell Mccotry, 50, 4300 block of Wolf Paw Lane, Anderson. Booked 7:19 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass and public intoxication.
• Sammy Joe Long, 34, 4400 block of Primrose Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Kaine Gilman, 28, 2000 block of North Bilbrey Lane, Anderson. Booked 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Joshua Clayton Reed, 42, 1400 block of Daleville Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:07 p.m. Wednesday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Andrew Duncan Rhodes, 49, 1900 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and violation of pretrial release.
• Robert Joseph Baker, 45, 2600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, intimidation and criminal mischief with a loss between $750 and $50,000.
• Clinton Wesley Johnson, 42, 1700 block of Woodview Lane. Booked 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Harley Ann Nicasio, 26, 2500 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 6:59 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Byron Thomas, 54, 2400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Kyle James Beeman, 36, 9500 block of West County Road 500 North, Elwood. Booked 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Eugene Richardson, 53, 3400 block of West Indiana 67, McCordsville. Booked 1:50 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Adam Corey Chekoff, 40, 3000 block of Villa Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 3:56 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Melisa Ann East, 40, 8300 block of North Indiana 9, Alexandria. Booked 4:14 a.m. Thursday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and obstruction of justice.
