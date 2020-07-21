Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 272, total in custody 233.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jason Dale Canard, 44, 400 block of Palm Lane, Fortville. Booked 4:09 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, habitual traffic violator and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Rodney Stephen Cross, 32, 600 block of Poplar Lane, Gas City. Booked 4:21 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating with controlled substance in body.
• Alex Scott Collins, 34, first block of Spring Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:54 a.m. Sunday, battery with serious bodily injury.
• Devin Scott Thorpe, 21, 10500 block of South Lee Street, Fortville. Booked 5:07 a.m. Sunday, three counts of invasion of privacy.
• Jamie Elliot Murdock, 46, 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:49 a.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Anthony Terrell Simpson, 35, 3400 block of Sherburne Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 10:13 a.m. Sunday, intimidation, driving while suspended; conviction of criminal defense; leaving the scene of crash, property damage; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Courtney Dewayne Patterson Jr., 19, 500 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:45 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Ta Shala Recisha Na Sha Malone, 21, 3100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 9:54 a.m. Monday, battery with a deadly weapon and residential entry.
• Chase Alexander-Grifffin Gale, 24, 6300 block W. Knightsbridge Court, McCordsville. Booked 2:05 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence and invasion of privacy.
• Antario Lyrone Hartwell, 29, 5300 block of Falcon, Indianapolis. Booked 6:36 p.m. Monday, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Julia Kay Combs, 34, 2300 block of Hazelnut Lane, Kokomo. Booked 7:20 p.m. Monday violation of probation.
• Bailey James Morgan, 21, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 10:17 p.m. Monday, neglect of dependent/child violations; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and reckless driving.
• Ryan J. Stewart, 40, 3000 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, shoplifting.
• Gregory Dwayne Smith Jr., 31, 100 block of East Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:34 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
