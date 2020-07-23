Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 263, total in custody 220.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Richard Wayne Roberts, 42, 1900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:58 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tyler Lee Willoughby, 42, 700 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of syringe; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Joel Austin Henderson, 24, 200 block of Shelby Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:57 p.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person, and possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert Micheal Webb, 37, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear; sexually violent predator, duty to notify; sex offender registration violations; and violation of probation.
• Lisa A. Carpenter, 57, 300 block of East Main Street, Wabash. Booked 5:34 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Samuel Rivera, 22, 2800 block of Beechtree Lane, Woodridge, Virginia. Booked 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, rape.
• Brandon Lee Seals, 26, 500 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 11:22 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Jasmine Amber Kemp, 40, 500 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent/child.
• James Michael Kemp, 54, 500 block of East County Road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent/child.
• John James Gnat, 64, 3200 block of East County Road 400 South, Anderson. Booked 8:04 a.m. Wednesday, intimidation and public indecency, patronizing a prostitute.
• Rachel Esther Butler, 35, 100 block of East Fifth Street, Lapel. Booked 2 a.m. Thursday, auto theft.
• Jimmie Lozado Buie, 29. Booked 2:29 a.m. Thursday, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal mischief.
