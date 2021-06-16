Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 252, total in custody 295.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daniel Mark Hilligoss, 36, homeless. Booked 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Sean Levelle Warner Jr., 27, 2100 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, two counts violation of probation; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Peter Brent Griffith, 61, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked 3:59 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Joseph Robert Dailey, 35, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Ashley Lynn Shipbaugh, 36, 100 block of Whitehall Way, Anderson. Booked 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Michelle Lynn Brewer-Minniear, 43, 1400 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Eric Deon De Vonte Smoots, 26, 3200 block of Autumn Ridge Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:52 p.m. Tuesday, probation violation; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; auto theft; and driving while suspended, prior.
• Markus Alan Barnhardt, 20. Booked 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and false informing/reporting.
• Thomas Antione Rayford Jr., 42, 200 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:01 a.m. Wednesday, burglary, battery with bodily injury and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Virgil Anthony Dale, 21, 7900 block of Green Meadow Court, Hudsonville, Michigan. Booked 3:08 a.m. Wednesday, maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ashton Leann Garrett, 24, 800 block of West Seybert Street, Pendleton. Booked 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kasondra Rose Renton, 20, 200 block of Russell Street, Allegan, Michigan. Booked 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
