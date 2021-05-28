Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 204, total in custody 270.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday through Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Timothy Eric Sanders, 25, 600 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Huston Winford Briscoe, 34, 1000 block of South Gallatin Street, Marion. Booked 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kimberly Dawn Smith, 34, 200 block of West Tyler Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Breck Rosalalee Adams-Hartman, 39, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 3:04 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Richard Hendrickson, 71, 1200 West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 4:22 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry.
• Wavalyn Lois Viau, 20, 200 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:38 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Adam Ryan Frazier, 42, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Brandon William-Cole Halsell, 27, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15’ operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Eric Matthew Lehman, 43, 2800 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 2:2w3 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Cierra Briann Murphy, 26, 1700 block of East 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Kenneth David Nipper, 51, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Richard Earl Pavan, 61, first block of Lincoln Circle, Elwood. Booked 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Michael Christopher McKeon, 36, first block of Fairway Drive, Alexandria. Booked 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, theft with a value of $750.
• Richard Michael Williams Sr., 53, 1700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Aaron Dee Capps, 37, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, two counts violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Blake Ryan Pleak, 33, 1000 block of Redrock Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Maurice Lynn Pringle, 29, 600 block of East Bond Avenue, Marion. Booked 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pretrial release.
• Goldie Irene Stafford, 46, 2900 block of South Cherokee Road, Muncie. Booked 1:10 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility, having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Meredith Edward Pitts, 31, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:37 a.m. Thursday, possession of a handgun without a license and operator never licensed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.