These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor views the case and files official charges.
• Tori Nicole Melton,34, 500 block of North 31st Street, New Castle. Booked 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Ricky Lee Taylor Jr., 34, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. Failure to appear.
• Joe Billy Gray IV, 33, 9500 block of South County Road 900 West, Daleville. Booked 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, reckless driving and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Jamie Marie Llamas , 44, 1100 block of Emerson Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, operator never licensed, possession of paraphernalia and thedt/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Jordan Alan Unger, 34, 3000 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 12:43 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jason Ross Laycock, 41, 300 block of Ford Street, Lapel. Booked 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, non-support of dependent/child.
• Brandon Donald Vernon, 43, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Gary Gene Cline, 46, 1600 block of South Q Street, Elwood. Booked 4:56 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Vincent Moody Matheny, 21, 1800 block of West County Road 300 North, New Castle. Nooked 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, interference in the reporting of a crime, intimidation, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger, strangulation in which the victim lost consciousness, invasion of privacy, robbery and violation of pre-trial release.
• Taylor Marie Walker, 28, 2000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, four counts failure to appear.
• Kyle Nolan Pavan, 38, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, two counts domestic battery.
• Richard Earl Pavan, 61, first block of Lincoln Circle, Elwood. Booked 6:58 p.m. Wednesday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Adam Nathaniel Monarez, 22, 700 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, two count s invasion of privacy.
• Jessica Lynn Weaver, 28, 500 block of South Clinton Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:06 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Brad Aaron Boellner, 38, 6800 block of Perrier Court, Indianapolis. Booked 1:26 a.m. Thursday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Lacie A. Scott, 38, 300 block of South Mill Street, Fairmount. Booked 2:37 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
