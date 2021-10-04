Inmate total at Madison County Jail 258, total in custody 301.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Dewayne Jones, 45, 1700 block of South Liberty Street, Muncie. Booked 9:34 a.m. Friday, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Brian Gerell Rashad Jackson, 30, 1000 block of Laurel Street, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Friday, two counts dealing a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance, corrupt business influence, federal money laundering and criminal gang activity.
• Christine Lynn Swisher, 42, 200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:22 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Ronald Milton Maddox Jr., 30, 4800 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 11:42 p.m. Friday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin Nicholas Woods, 29, 100 block of North Main Street, Elwood. Booked 12:43 p.m. Friday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Joseph Wayne Smoot, 57, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 6:58 p.m. Friday, teft/larceny with a property value between $750 and $50,000.
• Glen Kevin Miller, 56, 7400 block of West Reformation Road, Fortville. Booked 11:12 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Jason Daniel Lafever, 44, 200 block of South Washington Street, Chesterfield. Booked 2:08 a.m. Saturday, confinement and domestic battery.
• David Shane King, 43, 6900 block of West Reformatory Road, Ingalls. Booked 4:28 a.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan Thomas Newman, 25, 2300 block of South Ebright Street, Muncie. Booked 5:58 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Kayle Marie Alfrey, 28, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 4:41 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Eric Eugene Faulstich, 51, 300 block of South 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:03 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions and invasion of privacy.
• Adam Ryan Frazier Jr., 24, 1700 block of South East Street, Elwood. Booked 11:26 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Elizabeth Carolin Perez, 29, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:49 p.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Galindo Vasquez- Lopez, 28. Booked 3:23 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; leaving the scene of a crash with injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Ryan Keith Rickard, 32, homeless. Booked 8:29 a.m. Sunday, violation of Community Corrections, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Amanda Mae Bagley, 27, 1000 block of East Tenth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:10 a.m. Sunday, possession of syringe, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Michael W. Hawk, 47, 10600 block of South Lee Street, Fortville. Booked 2:20 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, strangulation causing loss of consciousness and confinement.
• Zachary Wayne Hileman, 18, 3600 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 2:13 a.m. Monday, murder.
• Thomas William Wallace, 52, 2400 block of Oak Brook Drive, Kokomo. Booked 3:37 a.m. Monday, intimidation, pointing a firearm and battery with bodily injury.
