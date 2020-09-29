Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 242, total in custody 284.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Donald Gene Rimpson Jr., 35, 1500 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:39 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Melissa Suzanne Arehart, 45, 2900 block of East Indiana 236, Anderson. Booked 5:16 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Tasha Nichole Ryan, 31, homeless, 5:34 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and battery in a rude, angry and insolent manner.
• Adam Ryan Frazier, 41, 700 Main Street, Elwood. Booked 9:32 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Eric VanPaul McNichols, 35, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Tuesday, sex offender registration violation.
