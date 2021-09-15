Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Detreck Lamont Sr., 49, 2300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, leaving scene of property damage accident and failure to appear.
Alyss McKenzee Wilson, 23, Fortville, booked at 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and battery on a public safety official.
Thomas Klatt, Albion, booked at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Shawna Marie Six, 28, Arcadia, booked at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
Daniel Craig Cook, 44, 3900 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, hold for in-home detention.
Nathan Lee Swift, 33, 800 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
Jimaar Rashaod Miler, 22, 1400 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Craig William Watson, 44, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana and violation of suspended sentence.
Lizabeth Marie Arnold, 38, 900 block of Hazlett Street, Anderson, booked at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and violation of in-home detention.
Jacob Tyler Johnson, 38, 3500 block of Summer Lake Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
Joseph Daniel Hacker, 30, McCordsville, booked at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to return to lawful detention and violation of continuum sanctions.
Haylie Brooke Rhule, 39, Alexandria, booked at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
Sarah Katherine Havens, 32, Elwood, booked at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, hold for probation violation.
Jeremy Allen Miller, 40, Alexandria, booked at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, false informing, failure to appear and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Drucilla Gwen Frieszell, 38, Marion, booked at 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Ronnie Ray Bostic, 53, 3000 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation, battery and criminal recklessness.
Willis Gorman Bastin IV, 51, 5800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, booked at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, strangulation and invasion of privacy.
Amanda Fay Wilson, 43, Middletown, booked at 4:04 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
