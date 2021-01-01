These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Erik Michael William Jaqua, 41, Alexandria, booked at 5:07 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Cameron Terrell Stuckey, 32, Marion, booked at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, stalking and invasion of privacy.
Betty Atkins, 55, 2600 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:36 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Jon Paul Davidson, 50, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 12:56 p.m. Thursday, hold for work release.
Scott Allen Curtis, 37, 100 block of East Vineyard Street, Anderson, booked at 1:27 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, pointing a firearm, confinement and intimidation.
Bryan Matthew White, 27, homeless, booked at 2:52 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Courtney Elizabeth Wells, 29, 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 4:08 p.m. Thursday, return to jail by court order.
Eugene Arthur Penn Jr., 51, homeless, booked at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
Matthew Lee Isenhour, 31, 1000 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 5:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Jonathan Jason Matthews, 30, 500 block of Spring Mill Road, Anderson, booked at 8:28 p.m. Thursday, three counts of violation of continuum sanctions.
Kaleb Scott Cox, 37, Elwood, booked at 8:54 p.m. Thursday, possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.
Raymond Lee Gibbs, 32, Pendleton, booked at 9:28 p.m. Thursday, possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance and probation violation.
Christopher Scott Huston, 37, 700 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:43 p.m. Thursday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, leaving scene of property damage accident, escape, two counts of theft, violation of suspended sentence and two counts of probation violation.
Seme Gaspard, 20, Indianapolis, booked at 1:09 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle never licensed.
Joseph Schneider, 20, Indianapolis, booked at 1:52 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana.
Demarcus Solvontez Davis, 27, 1700 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:16 a.m. Friday, battery and parole violation.
Kirsten L. Davis, 45, Elwood, booked at 2:19 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
James Raul Morgan, 25, Muncie, booked at 3:58 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in body.
Derrick Tyrone Pittman, 38, 1800 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:01 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Jesean Marquese Agnew, 29, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:33 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement and parole violation.
Krista Lee Harris, 52, Miramar Beach, FL., booked at 6:32 a.m. Friday, emergency telephone system, placement of 911 calls prohibited.
Alyssa Renee Young, 23, Pendleton, booked at 7:11 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.