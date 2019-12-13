These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Willamina Newport, 43, 2200 block of Donna Drive, booked at 11:49 a.m. Thursday, charged with failure to appear.
Chelsie Katlyn Coffey, 25, 1800 block of Norward Way, booked at 2:27 p.m. Thursday, charged with return to jail by court order.
Jessica Rose Inholt, 30, 800 block of Mellen Drive, booked at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, charged with return to jail by court order.
Rachelle Lynn Bowling, 33, Indianapolis, booked at 3 p.m. Thursday, charged with return to jail by court order and hold for another jurisdiction.
De Janae C. Moody, 25, 1100 block of West 29th Street, booked at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, charged with driving while suspended, probation violation and failure to appear.
Zachary James Harless, 31, 2000 block of East 7th Street, booked at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, charged with return to jail by court order.
Caleb Wallace Whitson, 28, homeless, booked at 6:10 p.m. Thursday, charged with contempt of court.
Joshua Matthew Brown, 28, Summitville, booked at 6:41 p.m. Thursday, charged with violation of work release, and two counts of failure to appear.
William Robert Simmonds, 26, 400 block of Madison Avenue, booked at 9:07 p.m. Thursday, charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of failure to appear, and probation violation.
Margaret Irene Hendricks, 56, 2200 block of George Street, booked at 9:32 p.m. Thursday, charged with criminal trespass.
Christopher Michael Fields, 38, homeless, booked at 8 p.m. Thursday, charged with domestic battery.
David Eric Davis, 58, 3600 block of Gun Barn Road, booked at 5:27 a.m. Friday, charged with failure to appear.
Allison Taylor Gibson, 23, Pendleton, booked at 5:33 a.m. Friday, charged with domestic battery and a probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.