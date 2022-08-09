These people were booked into the Madison County jail Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tyrone Darius Haynes, 27, 600 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, robbery.
DeCarlo Dion Boards, 27, address unknown, booked at 7:33 a.m. Sunday, battery, felon in possession of a firearm, three counts of hold for probation violation.
Linda Lorene-Elizabeth Schrier, 29, Indianapolis, booked at 2:17 p.m. Sunday, violation of suspended sentence.
Morgan Cynthia Walker, 29, Alexandria, booked at 2:56 p.m. Sunday, four counts of failure to appear.
Brandon E. Durbin, 20, 2300 block of Deer Lake Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery.
Adam James Ross, 30, 2100 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:48 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of probation.
Michael Allen Ray Cook, 25, Frankton, booked at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
Jonathan David Pitts, 37, 2900 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 12:58 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Haley Nicole Wykoff, 26, Elwood, booked at 1:32 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Anthony Nicholas Milazzo, 26, 1000 block of West 5th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:48 a.m. Monday, disorderly conduct.