These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Charles Heinsen, 54, 400 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 6:54 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• David Wayne Phillips, 53, 200 block of North Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 6:57 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Alonzo Larue Mitchell, 51, 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:47 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Melissa Marie Valle, 39, first block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:13 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Rebecca Kay Needham, 50, 2900 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brady Thomas Holsinger, 19, 5300 block of Meadowlark Lane, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Mason Lee Bilbrey, 19, homeless. Booked 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, theft, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of Adult Day Reporting, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.