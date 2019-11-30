These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Ethen Bailey Smith, 26, 1200 block of Woodside Drive, booked at 12:40 p.m. Friday, charged with battery.
Jeffrey Adam Poe, 29, 2600 block of East Lindberg Road, booked at 2:54 p.m. Friday, charged with domestic battery, two counts of strangulation and two holds for probation violations.
Clifton Elliott Almquist, 27, 2300 block of Scotch Pine Drive, booked at 5:02 p.m. Friday, charged with court ordered return to the jail.
Jamie Jo Jackson, 41, 1800 block of Poplar Street, booked at 5:44 p.m. Friday, charged with battery.
Christina Lee Ann Riley, 55, Chesterfield, booked at 6:08 p.m. Friday, charged with neglect of a dependent.
Darnell Levon Johnson, 39, 400 block of East 37th Street, booked at 7:27 p.m. Friday, charged with probation violation.
Kiara Latrice McCullough, 24, Detroit, booked at 8:18 p.m. Friday, charged with failure to appear.
Christopher Keith St. Germain, 52, Elwood, booked at 10:03 p.m. Friday, charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operator never licensed, reckless driving, and failure to appear.
Kevin Dean Edgell, 61, Alexandria, booked at 10:48 p.m. Friday, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and two counts of failure to appear.
John Wesley Lark, 62, 800 block of Heritage Lane, booked at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, charged with domestic battery.
Nicholas Ray Moore, 52, 1400 block of Home Avenue, booked at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, charged with failure to appear.
Brady Lee Buck, 28, Alexandria, booked at 6:09 a.m. Saturday, charged with theft and criminal trespass.
Rachel Lynn Hawes, 22, Elwood, booked at 6:21 a.m. Saturday, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Jeremy Charles McPhearson, 29, Kokomo, booked at 9:08 a.m. Saturday, charged with possession of methamphetamine.
