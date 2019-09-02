Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 288, total in custody 413.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jose Gamero, 45, 2700 block of West Vermont Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:37 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Kwan Nyril Whitfield, 19, 400 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:24 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and operator never licensed.
• Samuel Robert Ebert, 25, 2700 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:11 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Leslie A. Fogleman, 44, 1100 South A Street, Elwood. Booked Saturday, theft.
• Stacy Marie Rees, 44, 600 block of Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked Saturday, civil contempt of court.
• Beverly Marie Stephens, 48, 4400 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:17 p.m. Saturday, theft.
• Mark Christian Rees, 44, 2400 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:05 p.m. Saturday, civil contempt of court.
• Christopher D Brown, 45, 3700 block of Fairfield Lane, Anderson. Booked Saturday, strangulation, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Jerry Lynn Scott, 32, 1400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked Saturday, two counts of attempted theft.
• Michael Chad Beeman, 43, 1800 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• James Christopher Pratt, 38, 600 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked Saturday, civil contempt of court and failure to appear.
