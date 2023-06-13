These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Lisa LeeAnne Garmon, 44, Elwood, booked at 8:59 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
Jaqwanta Earl Streeter, 27, 1300 block of Morningside Drive, Anderson, booked at 10:56 a.m. Monday, court commitment.
Shane Michael Reasoner II, 23, 5700 block of Apple Creek Way, Anderson, booked at 12:06 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Jason Lee Vega, 38, 2000 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson, booked at 12:45 p.m. Monday, escape and violation of in-home detention.
Shaunquale Javious Miller, 36, Indianapolis, booked at 4:39 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement.
Anthony Craig Harris Jr., 31, 4300 block of Painted Turtle Court, Anderson, booked at 5:42 p.m. Monday, three counts of domestic battery, intimidation and pointing a firearm.
Roxanne Rene Bennett, 35, Elwood, booked at 9:37 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Rachel Renee Ellis, 41, 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.