Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail at some point from Monday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Fabian Garcia Gonzalez, 45, homeless, booked at 11:20 a.m. Monday, court commitment.
Jeremiah Lee Roberts, 38, 600 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:17 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Benancio Pizana Salazar, 22, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 2:33 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
Robert Joseph Baker, 46, 1800 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:56 p.m. Monday, two counts of court commitment.
Ian Paul Shepherd, 32, Fortville, booked at 4:03 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Shawnnita Ruth Perry, 34, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson, booked at 8:48 p.m. Monday, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, leaving scene of a property damage accident and violation of adult day reporting.
John Richard Scruggs, 40, 1600 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, theft and driving with a suspended license.